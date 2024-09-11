Northern floods worsen as heavy rains continue; Thai-Myanmar border severely affected

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Mae Sai district in the northern province of Chiang Rai is facing a dire situation as heavy downpours persist, Sep 11. The floodwaters are rising rapidly and flowing swiftly, making rescue efforts extremely difficult.

The Thai-Myanmar border at Tachileik has been severely affected, with the Sai River overflowing and inundating the area.



Rescue teams are struggling to reach people trapped in their homes as the water levels continue to climb. The community is in desperate need of food and water.

A woman asked the authorities to help her two children, 5 and 9 years old and her 60-year-old mother who have been stranded on the roof of a single-story house for two days without food or water.







In another case, a man said his father is suffering from a heart condition and is scheduled for surgery in the next two day. However, his father was unable to leave his flooded home, waiting for help from rescuers. Finally, a rescue team has managed to evacuate him to safe area before sending him to hospital.

Officials from the Mekong Riverine Unit had been stranded in the middle of the water since 3 a.m. on Wednesday as their boat was damaged.

Another unit tied a rope to a truck to allow stranded officials to wade through the current to a safe area.

Celebrities and humanitarian organizations have been providing assistance to the affected areas, but the situation remains critical. With widespread power outages, communication is severely limited, making it difficult to coordinate rescue efforts and deliver aid. (TNA)









































