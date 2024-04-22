PM explores hosting Formula One race in Bangkok

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Group, convened on April 22, at the Thai Khu Fah Building within Government House to explore the feasibility of hosting a Formula One race in Thailand.

In their discussions, Prime Minister Srettha expressed a strong commitment to bringing high-caliber international racing events to Thailand. He assured full governmental support for the initiative, underlining its readiness to provide all necessary logistics and infrastructure to successfully host such an event.







Echoing Srettha’s sentiment, Domenicali conveyed the Formula One Group’s enthusiasm about the potential event in Bangkok, noting the reciprocal benefits it could offer to both the sport and various sectors of Thailand, including the economy, local communities, and youth engagement.

The premier also reaffirmed Thailand’s willingness to support international sports events, reflecting the government’s strategy to enhance the country’s global presence and stimulate economic growth through sports and tourism. He added that Thailand is prepared to meet all conditions and work closely with the Formula One Group to make the event a reality.







The meeting builds on initial discussions that took place in March during a virtual conference when Srettha visited France, laying the groundwork for further deliberations on organizing a street race in the Thai capital. (NNT)













































