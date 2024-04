Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei HUN Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, visited Thailand to deliver his statement at the opening of the 80th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on 22 April 2024. Upon arrival in Bangkok, he was received by Mr. Vorapun Srivoranart, Deputy Director-General, East Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand. (MFA)