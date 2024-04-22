Srettha stresses importance of protecting lives and property of residents and tourists in Phuket

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently convened a meeting with Phuket’s government officials, consuls, and honorary consuls from 12 countries, along with local police units, to discuss and enhance measures aimed at boosting tourist safety and clamping down on crimes involving foreigners. The discussions focused on strategies to ensure that Phuket remains a safe destination for international visitors.







During the meeting, Srettha stressed the importance of protecting the lives and property of both residents and tourists. He advocated for the creation of a ‘Phuket Model’ that integrates tourism development with heightened safety measures and rigorous law enforcement. Specific attention was given to preventing accidents on roads and waterways, enforcing stringent fire safety regulations, and ensuring that all business operations are properly licensed.

The premier directed special attention to high-traffic tourist areas such as Patong and Bangla, insisting on a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use and public disturbances. Urgent upgrades were ordered for local police facilities to better equip them to handle these challenges.









Reflecting on his tenure, the prime minister highlighted the progress made in enhancing Phuket’s appeal as a tourist destination since his first visit after assuming office. He also called for a balanced approach to economic benefits, urging local stakeholders to consider national security as a crucial aspect of their tourism and business strategies. (NNT)





































