Bangkok – The Governor of Bangkok has explained that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has no authority to allow motorcyclists to use overpasses and underpasses.

Bangkok Governor Gen Assawin Khwanmuang said recently that a group of motorcyclists had requested permission to use all roadways in the city. He pointed out that the BMA has no authority to grant permission in this matter, as it is under the authority of the traffic police. The BMA is only responsible for preparing traffic signs and installing traffic lights for the control of vehicles and information of motorists who must comply with the Road Traffic Act B.E. 2522, he said. However, the BMA will discuss the request with the traffic police to seek a joint discussion of the issue.

The governor added that the overpass at Asoke intersection that has just been renovated has no motorcycle lane because the original design structure of the bridge didn’t include one. It was only possible to strengthen the structure of the overpass.