PM describes cash hand-out as ‘economic whirlwind’ designed to provide tangible benefits to Thai people

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led the official launch of the 2024 economic stimulus program at the Santi Maitri Building in Government House, Sep 25. The program provides 10,000 baht to state welfare cardholders and people with disabilities. The Prime Minister emphasized that this initiative would ignite a nationwide economic “whirlwind,” with money transfers to vulnerable groups beginning at midnight.



During the event, the Prime Minister symbolically placed a map of Thailand on a platform to represent the program’s nationwide scope, stating that this marks the start of a significant economic stimulus aimed at benefiting the entire country. The transfer process will span four days, targeting 14.5 million vulnerable individuals.

In her remarks, the Prime Minister addressed Thailand’s prolonged economic struggles, including reduced investment, stagnant cash flow, and increasing debt burdens on citizens. She highlighted that the most severely affected are low-income and disabled groups. With this initiative, 14.55 million vulnerable people will receive a total of 145.5 billion baht, delivering a major economic boost. She described this as the first “economic whirlwind” designed to provide tangible benefits to the Thai people, offering relief to small-scale, struggling citizens without any conditions on how the money can be spent.







The Prime Minister also made video calls to residents in Chiang Mai and Samut Sakhon who had already received their 10,000 baht payments, expressing their gratitude and sharing plans to spend the money on essential items.

This program is seen as a critical measure to revive Thailand’s economy and support its most vulnerable citizens. (TNA)







































