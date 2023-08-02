PM calls for strict firework regulations following fatal blast at warehouse in Narathiwat

The caretaker Prime Minister has asked related agencies to step up regulations against the producers, importers, and sellers of fireworks, following a fatal explosion at a warehouse in Narathiwat.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered state officials to inspect warehouses and other storage facilities in which fireworks may be kept without proper authorization.







He thanked all agencies and organizations that have provided assistance to people affected by this explosion, which reflects moral support and a great level of care for Thai people.

Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda meanwhile issued a very urgent letter through the Department of Provincial Administration to 878 district chiefs regarding the regulations and inspection guidelines related to those holding permits to manufacture, import, and sell fireworks.







Provincial governors have been instructed to follow preventative and regulatory measures and to actively inspect those holding permits to manufacture, order, import, and sell fireworks. They are to ensure strict implementation of the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms Act, in order to prevent the same type of incident from happening again. (NNT)

















