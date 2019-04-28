PM attends second Belt and Road Forum in China

Bangkok – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his delegation attended the second Belt and Road Forum in China over the weekend.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Busadee Santipitaks said the forum, held from April 25 to April 27 covered policy matters on infrastructure, trade, investment, digital technology and innovation. There were over 5,000 attendees including delegates from 150 countries, 29 international organizations and private academies.

The Thai prime minister was among 38 world leaders invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the leader-level meeting on April 26 and April 27.

Thailand has focused on the Belt and Road Initiative as a strategy for connectivity and sustainable development. The government considers the kingdom, which takes over the ASEAN chair this year, as an important bridge connecting regions of the Belt and Road Initiative.