New initiative aims to develop caves nationwide

Bangkok – The National Cave Management Policy Committee has determined guidelines for creating awareness and supporting operations for the benefit of natural resource conservation, rehabilitation and development of Thailand’s caves into tourist attractions in the future.

The cabinet has approved the appointment of Thai and foreign experts to prepare a database by categorizing over 5,000 caves in the kingdom. About 3,000 cave systems have been clearly defined and most of them are in the North. All caves will be systemized for comprehensive management.

The operation is divided into three phases of four years, 10 years and 20 years. While conservation is a key factor, some of the caves will developed for ecotourism to generate income for local communities.

Many people have begun to be more interested in the Thailand’s caves after the case of the dramatic Tham Luang – Khun Nam Nang Non rescue last year.