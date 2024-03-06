PM attends Leaders’ Plenary of Special Summit to Commemorate 50th Anniversary of ASEAN – Australia Dialogue Relations.

At the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, the Commonwealth of Australia, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin, together with leaders of ASEAN member countries, and the Honourable Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of Australia, attended Leaders’ Plenary of the Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN – Australia Dialogue Relations, which was held under the theme: “ASEAN-Australia Cooperation under ASEAN’s Three Community Pillars”. The Prime Minister also delivered an intervention at the Leaders’ Plenary. Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed gist of his intervention as follows:







The Prime Minister, leaders of ASEAN member countries, and the Australian Prime Minister were pleased to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of ASEAN-Australia relations. Australia became ASEAN’s first Dialogue Partner, and both sides have worked hard to foster these links and formalize a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He added that in today’s multipolar world, it is necessary to seize opportunities to forge partnerships, to ensure peace and stability. The Prime Minister highlighted two priority areas, which are seamless connectivity and the green agenda:

First is seamless connectivity. Enhancing connectivity in all dimensions is key to unlocking full potential:

One dimension is connectivity in trade and investment: ASEAN and Australia must work harder to connect markets and capitalize on existing webs of FTAs, fully utilizing RCEP and ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA)







A second dimension is infrastructure connectivity: ASEAN and Australia need to invest more to promote seamless logistics in the region. Of particular interest to ASEAN is Australia’s expertise in port automation, notably at the Port of Melbourne, as the ASEAN Guidelines on Smart Ports are being developed. The Prime Minister also extended an invitation for Australia to consider investing in Thailand’s Landbridge Project, and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), as well as the country’s rail and air infrastructures.

A third dimension is digital connectivity: ASEAN and Australia must seriously invest in digital transformation in order to support innovation and future technologies. ASEAN has started to develop an ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, or DEFA, the world’s first such agreement, with Thailand chairing the negotiations. DEFA will help double the value of the region’s digital economy to 2 trillion dollars. The Prime Minister expressed hope that Australia would support ASEAN’s efforts, especially through the Aus4ASEAN Digital Transformation and Future Skills Initiative, and that it would consider establishing Austrade Landing Pads in all ASEAN Member States.







A fourth and final dimension is people-to-people connectivity: Soft power and creative industries require investment in human capital as well as an unhindered flow of ideas and people. Thailand hopes that the new Australia for ASEAN Scholarships and the establishment of the ASEAN – Australia Center will help to promote exchanges in education, skill training, culture, and arts. The country also hopes that Australia’s initiative will eventually lead to visa-free travel between ASEAN and Australia, as such exchanges would require making travel more convenient through facilitation of visas for frequent travelers and businesses.







Second priority area is promoting a greener region. The Prime Minister emphasized that advancing the green economy and clean energy transition is as much an opportunity as a challenge. Australia can play a vital role in helping to build an EV ecosystem in ASEAN, invest in renewable energy and sustainable fuels, and promote green and sustainable finance through taxonomy and the issuing of sustainability bonds. He also hoped that Australia would consider sharing technology, and expertise on carbon credit markets for the implementation of ASEAN Strategy for Carbon Neutrality.

In closing, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to working closely with both ASEAN and Australia in strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership towards a more connected and greener region. (PRD)































