PM asks mutual cooperation for security development in ASEAN

BANGKOK – Defence Ministers from ASEAN and partner countries have paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at government house upon their official visit to Thailand for the 6th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) and the meeting with partner countries (ADMM Plus).

The Prime Minister thanked ASEAN members and partner countries, as well as the ASEAN Secretariat, for their support, which yielded successful outcomes from the 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings earlier this month.

The ASEAN Summit, hosted by Thailand this year with the theme Advancing Partnership for Sustainability, was aimed at promoting partnerships within ASEAN members and with other countries in all respects, making ASEAN a people-centered community in which any development will not leave anyone behind.

The Prime Minister said security is an important foundation for economic growth, thus all sides must cooperate to promote security and sustainability. The cooperation will help make the ASEAN Community as a whole more capable in dealing with regional security threats, such as terrorism, international crime, natural disasters, marine environmental issues and cybersecurity.

He has asked the Defence Ministers to adopt principles of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) for concrete outcomes, and congratulated ASEAN’s successful drafting of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, based on 3M principles, namely mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual benefit.

The Prime Minister praised the roles of ADMM and ADMM-Plus meetings, which helped promote strategic partnership and pushed forward cooperation for regional security. One of the concrete outcomes from the meetings this year is the inclusion of the ASEAN Center of Military Medicine (ACMM) in the ASEAN Charter. With this recognition, the ACMM will play a greater role in supporting disaster response operations in the region, helping raise the operational effectiveness.