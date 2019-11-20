A moving Remembrance Day service at the British Club

Many British expats were hugely disappointed and saddened to learn of the sale of the former British Embassy, on Wireless Road and to learn that the War Memorial was to be moved to the British Club in Silom.

However, the first Remembrance Service to be held at the British Club was on Sunday 10th November. It was very well attended and surpassed many expectations following the controversial move.

In attendance were many dignitaries and VIPs including H.E. Brian Davidson, British Ambassador, The British Defence Attaché Colonel Roger Lewis, together with Ambassadors and military personnel from other Embassies including U.S.A, Australia, New Zealand, Canada along with many other respected guests.

The Thai military also sent a delegation of senior officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force to show their respects and lay wreaths.

The Royal British Legion Chonburi Branch were particularly well represented at the new venue, with Mark Bowling (President) laying a wreath alongside the British Ambassador and Defence Attaché.

Bob Mann (Chairman) was also in attendance to read the Act of Remembrance, and the Royal British Legion standard was on parade, with the Standard Bearer, Richard Holmes. Many other members made the journey to pay their respects from Pattaya and the North East of Thailand, alongside Bangkok members who were on hand to raise money with a well-stocked Poppy stall.

Following the wreath laying guests were called onto the rear lawn of the Club to enjoy a superb buffet of British Fayre with complimentary drinks provided by the British Embassy and British Club.

Soon after the service and refreshments many Royal British Legion members then made their way up to Kanchanaburi for an additional service on Monday 11th November, which was equally well attended and very well organised. For further details of upcoming and future events please contact [email protected].