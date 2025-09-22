PM Anutin to personally present 8-page government policy statement without bodyguards

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has completed its 8-page policy statement, which will focus on four key areas: the economy and cost of living, national security and border issues, social problems, and natural disasters and recovery.



Economic measures aim to reduce living costs for citizens, including programs similar to the “Khon La Khrueng” subsidy scheme, and to lower transportation expenses, such as reduced expressway fees. Other initiatives may include updates to policies previously promoted by the Bhumjaithai Party, such as transforming rooftop solar initiatives into a 1,500-megawatt community solar program, designed to fit the government’s short four-month term.

The government may also adopt certain policies originally proposed by the opposition Pheu Thai Party, such as the “Retirement Lottery,” although some proposals, like the 20-baht flat fare on the Red and Purple train lines, will require further coordination with relevant agencies.





When asked whether the Prime Minister would have bodyguards while presenting the policy statement, a Bhumjaithai Party source confirmed that he will present it himself without security personnel.

Addressing criticism of the opposition’s parliamentary role, the source emphasized that there will be no collusion; any doubts will be answered directly in Parliament. (TNA)



































