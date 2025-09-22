EU praises Thailand as ‘Trusted Partner’ in fight against illegal fishing

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s strong commitment and credibility in preventing illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing earned praise from the European Union, which recognized the country as a “trusted and strong partner” in advancing regional cooperation against illegal fishing.

This recognition was highlighted at the 8th Joint Working Group Meeting on Combating IUU Fishing, held recently at the Department of Fisheries in Bangkok, where both sides reaffirmed their shared goals of strengthening collaboration and promoting sustainable fisheries management.



Led by Mr. Bancha Sukkaew, Director-General of Thailand’s Department of Fisheries, and Mr. Roberto Cesari, Head of Unit DG MARE – B4 (EU Fisheries Policy against IUU), the meeting focused on exchanging information, enhancing understanding, and developing joint strategies to prevent and deter IUU fishing while promoting sustainable fisheries management.

Thai representatives included officials from the Royal Thai Navy, Marine Department, Customs Department, Ministry of Labour, Office of the Attorney General, Royal Thai Police, Department of European Affairs, and other key agencies. The EU delegation was joined by policy officers and representatives from the EU Delegation to Thailand.



The discussions covered fishery policies, resource management, and operational measures, highlighting Thailand’s progress in sustainable practices. The EU delegation also visited the Fisheries Monitoring Center (FMC), gaining insights into Thailand’s use of advanced monitoring technologies to ensure transparency and accountability in all fishing activities. (TNA)



































