Chao Phraya River authorities tighten navigation and safety measures amid rising dam discharge

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Marine Office 2 Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Branch has held a meeting with irrigation officials, port inspectors, cargo operators, and pier representatives to prepare navigation and safety measures in case of rising water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam. Forecasts and water management plans were reviewed to ensure readiness for potential risks.



The Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat is currently releasing 2,200 cubic meters of water per second. If that rate climbs to 2,500 cubic meters per second or higher, all cargo shipping on the river will be suspended under orders from the Marine Office. Vessel operators have been instructed to remain prepared for immediate directives.

Until then, tugboats must operate under stricter rules. Upstream vessels will be limited to towing three barges against the current, while downstream traffic will be required to yield passage to reduce the chance of accidents.





Daily monitoring is now in place at all piers, with officers overseeing operations and enforcing safety precautions. These controls will remain in effect until water levels stabilize.

Special attention is being given to schoolchildren commuting by ferry, with officials stationed at crossing points during morning and afternoon hours to provide supervision and strengthen safety measures. (NNT)



































