PM Anutin says Samsen Road collapse tunnel repairs could take over a year

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that repairs to a subway tunnel connection point are expected to take at least one year following the road collapse incident.



After inspecting the collapsed section of Samsen Road in front of Vajira Hospital, Anutin said he has already issued instructions to accelerate the investigation into the cause. The matter will be presented as an urgent issue at the first Cabinet meeting later this evening.

“It is fortunate there were no injuries or fatalities, but this is a matter of property damage,” Anutin said, adding that an investigation would determine who is responsible.





The restoration and repair must be as fast as possible because it’s a critical connection point. He said it won’t be a quick process. Rebuilding the structural connection of the tunnel will likely take at least one year.

The prime minister expressed concern that the low-rise building has a shallow foundation and would require an inspection by relevant authorities, including the police flats located behind it. (TNA)



































