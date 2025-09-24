Newborn elephant calf ‘Nong Khaotom’ receives intensive care after abandonment and congenital abnormality

KANCHANABURI, Thailand – A newborn wild elephant calf, found abandoned in a national park with a leg injury, has been diagnosed with a congenital structural abnormality.

Veterinarians are now planning a long-term rehabilitation and care program for the animal, named “Nong Khaotom.”



The female calf was discovered on September 21 by officers from Lam Khlong Ngu National Park, lying alone with an injury to her hind leg. It is believed she may have been abandoned by her herd due to her weakened state.

Park officials provided initial care and named her “Nong Khaotom,” which means “Baby Boiled Rice,” after giving her rice porridge for energy.



She was later transferred to the Bueng Chawak Wildlife Management Development Center for further treatment. A detailed examination by a veterinary team, in collaboration with Kasetsart University, revealed she is approximately one week old and weighs 118 kilograms. The calf has bent front ankles and an injured right hip.





Vets concluded that Nong Khaotom has a congenital structural abnormality. They have administered medication and are focusing on a long-term treatment plan that includes nutritional support and physical therapy to help her stand and move independently. The team will conduct a follow-up examination if her condition does not improve. (TNA)



































