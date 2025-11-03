PM Anutin praises coordinated response to Sa Kaeo border incident, vows peaceful resolution

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul addressed the recent situation in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo Province, expressing his appreciation to all agencies that worked together to manage and stabilize the incident. He commended the coordinated response led by the Chief of the Defence Forces, the National Police Chief, and the Governor of Sa Kaeo, who were present on-site to oversee the situation.



Anutin explained that if the incident had been a confrontation between two states, it could have been addressed through formal diplomatic channels. However, when tensions occur between civilians, the process of restoring peace becomes considerably more challenging. He expressed appreciation to all parties involved for managing the situation effectively and helping to maintain stability.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Thailand will continue to employ all available mechanisms to resolve the situation peacefully while safeguarding national security. This includes ongoing coordination and dialogue through established frameworks such as the General Border Committee (GBC), the Thailand–Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), and the Regional Border Committee (RBC) to promote long-term peace and stability along the border.





In response to questions about border encroachment, the Prime Minister acknowledged communication shortcomings and apologized to the public. He stressed that steps will be taken to ensure accurate, transparent, and swift communication moving forward to maintain public confidence and avoid misinterpretation. (NNT)



































