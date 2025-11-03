Thai government continues financial aid for border-affected households

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has continued providing financial assistance to households affected by the recent situation along the Thai–Cambodian border.

Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has been delivering aid in accordance with the Cabinet’s approved support framework, which covers 315,476 households with a total budget of 1,515.967 million baht.



Assistance is provided based on the duration of evacuation: households displaced for 8 days or more receive 5,000 baht per household, while those displaced for up to 7 days receive 2,000 baht per household. A total of 325,347 households registered for assistance. Of these, 297,368 households were approved by the Provincial Disaster Relief Assistance Committees, and 296,569 households were forwarded to the Government Savings Bank for payment processing.

So far, the government has completed 10 rounds of transfers between October 6 to October 30, 2025. Payments have successfully reached 294,658 households, amounting to 1,316.075 million baht in total. A remaining 1,167 households have not yet received funds due to either missing PromptPay registration or irregularities in their bank account details.



The 11th round of disbursement is scheduled for 5 November 2025, covering 744 households in Ubon Ratchathani and Sa Kaeo provinces. (Data recorded as of October 31, 2025)

The government is encouraging affected households to verify that their PromptPay accounts are correctly linked to prevent delays in fund transfers. Provincial authorities and local administrative organizations have been instructed to actively inform residents of the process. Individuals may also check their assistance status online via http://relief68.disaster.go.th/Dashboard/BoardHelpRegister (NNT)



































