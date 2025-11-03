Flood relief payments begin for 2025 rainy season, over 68,000 households receive aid

BANGKOK, Thailand – Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat stated that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has begun transferring flood relief payments for the 2025 rainy season. The first round was transferred today (November 3) to 68,094 affected households across 12 provinces, totaling 612,846,000 baht.

The next round of transfers will take place on November 4, 2025, for 12,702 households in two provinces.







The Cabinet has approved the criteria and procedures for providing initial flood relief in 65 affected provinces, covering 685,554 households, with a budget of over 6.1 billion baht at an average of 9,000 baht per household. The DDPM is working with provincial authorities to verify beneficiary information and provide immediate support.

To date, 265,238 households have registered for assistance. Of these, 84,268 cases have been approved through the Provincial Disaster Relief Committees, and 80,796 cases have been forwarded to the Government Savings Bank for disbursement, totaling around 727 million baht. (NNT)



































