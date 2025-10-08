PM Anutin orders swift relief and flood monitoring as waters threaten nationwide

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has directed all ministries to closely monitor flood situations and provide immediate assistance to affected citizens nationwide. He urged ministers to ensure swift relief efforts, fair compensation, and regular progress updates, with summary reports presented to the Cabinet every week. The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of integrated water management and sustainable long-term flood prevention measures.



The National Disaster Management Board has approved financial assistance of 9,000 Baht per household for flood victims, maintaining the same criteria as the previous year. Between May and October 2025, more than 685,000 households nationwide have received relief funds totaling over 6.1 billion Baht. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has been tasked with ensuring that all affected communities receive swift and fair support in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directives.

The Ministry of Public Health has deployed mobile medical units and mental health teams to flooded provinces, with over 98,000 medical supplies distributed and thousands already receiving treatment. In addition, the Ministry of Labor is assisting flood-affected workers by repairing damaged tools, appliances, and vehicles, while the Royal Thai Police joins nationwide efforts to maintain order, prevent theft, and ensure safety throughout the relief operations.





Meanwhile, the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued a warning of rising sea tides between October 9 and 18, with water levels in Samut Prakan and surrounding provinces expected to exceed critical levels by up to 20 centimeters. Authorities have been instructed to reinforce flood barriers, alert residents ahead of time, and always be ready to deal with potential floods. (NNT)



































