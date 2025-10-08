Energy Minister unveils ‘Quick Big Win’ plan to cut costs and boost clean energy

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Energy Auttapol Rerkpiboon has announced energy initiatives under the government’s “Quick Big Win” policy, aimed at lowering household energy costs, strengthening energy security, and accelerating Thailand’s transition toward a low-carbon economy. The policy aligns with the national agenda on economic stimulation, investment promotion, and private-sector participation in energy infrastructure development.

The Minister highlighted key measures to generate income and reduce energy expenses for citizens, starting with the initiative that includes the installation of over 1,200 solar-powered water-pumping systems for agriculture, covering more than 700,000 rai nationwide. The project is expected to generate 87.5 megawatts of renewable energy, reducing 0.6 million tons of CO₂ annually, and attracting 12.5 billion baht in investment.



In addition, the Community Solar Farm Project targets 1,500 megawatts of generation capacity, expected to draw 30 billion baht in investment, create 1,600 jobs, and cut 0.8 million tons of CO₂ per year. Power purchase agreements are expected to open by November 2025.

The Ministry will provide tax incentives for households installing solar panels, targeting 90,000 participants and driving 20.25 billion baht in investment, while saving 585 million electricity units and cutting 280,000 tons of CO₂ annually. Authorities are also accelerating floating solar projects across three major EGAT dams, adding 1,638 megawatts of clean energy and reducing emissions by 0.8 million tons per year.

To boost industrial competitiveness, the Ministry is advancing the Direct Power Purchase Agreement (Direct PPA) scheme, targeting 2,000 megawatts of clean energy and attracting an estimated 65 billion baht in investment. It is also expanding the power grid for the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to meet growing electricity demand — about 800 megawatts for 16 major data centers — while improving factory efficiency through technology upgrades through the Energy Conservation and Promotion Fund.





The Minister reaffirmed Thailand’s goal of Net Zero emissions by 2050, supported by a new Power Development Plan that expands clean energy capacity and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) operations beginning in 2034, capable of storing 6.4 million tons of CO₂ annually for 30 years. He emphasized that the Quick Big Win framework focuses on delivering tangible results — including freezing LPG prices, reducing fuel prices, and lowering upcoming electricity rates — while driving up to 700 billion baht in investment, creating 16,000 new jobs, and cutting more than 10 million tons of carbon emissions each year, guiding Thailand toward a secure and sustainable energy future. (NNT)



































