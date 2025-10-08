King and Queen grant royal patronage to British cave rescuer Vernon Unsworth

BANGKOK, Thailand – Their Majesties the King and Queen have graciously granted royal patronage to Mr. Vernon Harry Unsworth, a British cave explorer renowned for his key role in the 2018 rescue of the Wild Boars youth football team, which was trapped in Tham Luang Cave, Chiang Rai Province. The royal benevolence recognizes his dedication and contributions to Thailand during one of the nation’s most challenging humanitarian missions.



On October 7, 2025, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen graciously accepted Mr. Unsworth, who is currently suffering from pneumonia and receiving treatment at Mae Chan Hospital in Chiang Rai Province, as a patient under royal patronage. This gesture of compassion has deeply moved Mr. Unsworth, who expressed profound gratitude for Their Majesties’ kindness and generosity.





Mr. Unsworth has spent over six years exploring Tham Luang–Khun Nam Nang Non National Park and was instrumental in coordinating the international rescue efforts in 2018. His extensive knowledge of the cave system and cooperation with global rescue teams were crucial in ensuring the safe recovery of all thirteen trapped youths. (NNT)



































