Free entry to Queen Sirikit Museum of textiles celebrates royal heritage and Thai craftsmanship

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles is offering free admission to Thai nationals until January 31, inviting the public to admire the elegance of royal attire worn by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, and learn about her lifelong dedication to Thai arts, culture, and craftsmanship.

Visitors can explore two signature exhibitions. “Chud Thai: Dressing the Nation in Heritage” showcases the eight traditional Thai royal costume styles that Her Majesty popularized, highlighting their enduring influence on Thai national identity. “Decades of Style: The Royal Wardrobe of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit” presents Western-style royal garments tailored from Thai textiles, spanning 1960 to 2000, reflecting Her Majesty’s role in promoting Thai fabrics internationally.







The museum also features an exhibition of court textiles and an immersive display that traces the evolution of Thai dress across historical periods through interactive presentations.

This free-admission initiative offers the public greater insight into Her Majesty’s efforts to preserve traditional handicrafts, support artisans, and promote sustainable livelihoods in Thai communities.

The Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles is open daily from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., with the last admission at 3:30 P.M. (NNT)



































