PM Anutin, Bankers’ Association discuss joint strategies for Thai economic recovery

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with representatives from the Thai Bankers’ Association (TBA) this morning (Sept 22) to discuss urgent measures for economic recovery. He was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Finance Minister Woraphak Thanyawong, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, Energy Minister Atthaphon Rerkpiboon, and other senior officials and advisors.



The delegation was welcomed by Payong Srivanich, President of the Thai Bankers’ Association, and members of its executive committee. The meeting, held under the theme “Overcoming Crisis, Transforming the Future of the Thai Economy through New Dynamics,” tabled the country’s current economic challenges, government policy priorities, and recommendations from the banking sector to support stimulus efforts.



Discussions focused on how financial institutions can collaborate with the administration to accelerate recovery, foster long-term growth, and address structural issues affecting the Thai economy. The dialogue also provided an opportunity to exchange views on the role of banking in supporting both businesses and households.

The association also introduced its board and advisory team to the Prime Minister, expressing readiness to collaborate on strategies designed to advance Thailand’s economic agenda in the months ahead. (NNT)



































