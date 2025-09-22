PM Anutin stands firm on border dispute, authorizes military to safeguard Thai sovereignty

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Sisaket province on September 21 to monitor the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border, where tensions have risen in recent days. He made clear that Thailand will engage in negotiations only on the basis of sovereignty and national interest, and that Cambodia must first change its conduct before any talks can take place.



Anutin has authorized the military to decide on the opening or closure of border checkpoints and the construction of fencing, granting commanders discretion to act according to conditions on the ground. He also confirmed that the use of national flags or other measures in contested zones such as Phu Makhua would be at the military’s discretion to reassure citizens that Thai territory is fully safeguarded.

The visit came one day after Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a protest accusing Thailand of enforcing its laws against Cambodian nationals in disputed areas. The Royal Thai Army rejected the claims, insisting the actions took place well within Thai territory and in line with international norms. The Army also countered that Cambodia has itself violated the UN Charter by staging incursions and planting landmines on Thai soil.





Thailand reiterated that it remains bound by the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding and the framework of the Joint Boundary Commission. Officials said the country has filed over 500 formal protests in the past two decades regarding Cambodian construction and settlements along the frontier, but Cambodia has repeatedly failed to act. The Army also dismissed allegations about a distorted map, clarifying that the document cited by Cambodia was only a technical record from a past joint meeting and not an official boundary map.



On the ground, tensions remained high in Sa Kaeo province near Boundary Marker No. 46, where large groups of Cambodian nationals had gathered near barbed wire fencing. While many have since withdrawn, Thai troops continue round-the-clock patrols to prevent incidents. Commanders have confirmed that units remain at maximum readiness in case the situation escalates. (NNT)



































