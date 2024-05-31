Escaped kangaroo found dead below Huai Chang Khian waterfall, 1.8 kilometers from Chiang Mai Zoo

A female red kangaroo, which escaped from Chiang Mai Zoo on Wednesday, has been found dead in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park on Thursday afternoon.

The discovery ends a two-day search, after the two and a half years old kangaroo escaped from Chiang Mai Zoo on Monday morning, while keepers were cleaning its cage and preparing a meal for the kangaroos in the Australian zone.







The escape first came to light when local villagers spotted the animal, with some filming it hopping along a road heading to Doi Suthep.

The officials from Chiang Mai Zoo and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation deployed to search for the marsupial since Wednesday morning.







Early Thursday morning, more than 40 officers had been searching on foot for the second day to locate the escaped kangaroo in a one-kilometer radius. Traces of the kangaroo, including manure and footprints, had been found but the animal remained at large.

However, at around 2.30 PM, the officials finally found the red kangaroo dead in an area below the Huai Chang Khian waterfall, 1.8 kilometers from Chiang Mai Zoo.









Initially, officers concluded that the kangaroo might have accidentally fallen into the waterfall and was unable to climb back up. There are now 22 kangaroos in Chiang Mai Zoo. (TNA)



































