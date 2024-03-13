PM admires Suvarnabhumi Airport’s luxury ranking

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport has been ranked the 7th most luxurious airport in the world, according to Travel + Leisure. The Prime Minister has admired the ranking, while calling for further effort to make Thailand an aviation hub.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the airport still has room for improvements in terms of flight schedule, cold chain logistics, cargo storage, duty-free areas, new runway construction, new terminal construction, the expansion of immigration checkpoints, and the reduction of customs procedures.







Ms. Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, Deputy Government Spokesperson, said the ranking by Travel + Leisure finds Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport earning 55 out of 100 points on the scoreboard.

The Prime Minister earlier announced his vision to reposition Thailand as an aviation hub. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will be holding an event “Air-Mazing Thailand: The Amazing Airline Fam Trip” on 2-5 April this year to assess the preparedness of Thai airports in terms of capacities and facilities available to assist the transport of visitors to all areas. (NNT)































