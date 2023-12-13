Military doctor surrenders after 5-hour standoff in Samut Prakan

A military doctor who fired three shots at a contractor and construction workers building a swimming pool in an upscale village in Samut Prakan province surrendered after a five-hour standoff.

The incident occurred in a village on Sri Nakharin Road, Bang Phli district around 4 p.m. on Monday. The 56-year-old military doctor, holding the rank of Colonel, discharged his firearm at the contractor and construction workers who were constructing a pool in the village, displeased by the noise. He then evaded the police responding to the incident to hide in his house, prompting the Special Operations Unit of the Samut Prakan Provincial Police to encircle the area and negotiate the surrender.







The perpetrator, speaking loudly and agitated, complained that approaching officers did not bring results, escalating his stress levels. Consequently, additional reinforcements of over 50 armed officers were requested to control the area. Residents in the vicinity of the incident were advised to evacuate, and those already inside their homes were prohibited from leaving.

A construction worker, Mr. Bunchuai, aged 50, described the chaotic scene as the doctor approached, berating and firing three shots into the ground. The workers managed to escape unharmed.







The perpetrator was later known a psychiatric patient. Despite over 5 hours of negotiations, the doctor remained unwilling to surrender until mental health professionals arrived at the scene. Upon their arrival, the doctor relaxed, eventually agreeing to come out and surrender peacefully.

The doctor, identified as a military physician from a hospital in Bangkok, had previously served in the southern border provinces. (TNA)































