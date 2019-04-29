Ploughing Lord pays his respects to the monarch

Bangkok – The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) has held a worshiping ceremony to Thai monarchs, gods, and sacred items at the Ministry prior to the Royal Ploughing Ceremony next month.

MOAC Permanent Secretary Anan Suwannarat, who will be performing as the Ploughing Lord this year, presided over the worshiping ceremony for the Thai monarchs, the Varuna god image, and sacred items at the ministry for the good fortune of ministerial officials and the general public. The ceremony was performed by Phra Maha Ratchakrusriwisuthikun according to the Brahmin tradition.

This year’s Royal Ploughing Ceremony will take place at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on 9th May and will commence with prayer services one day earlier at the temple of the Emerald Buddha.