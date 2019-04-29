BMA inspects lighting along procession route

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has inspected and repaired public lighting along the route of His Majesty the King’s coronation procession, to take place early next month, with all tasks to be completed by April 30.

Permanent Secretary Silapasuay Raweesaengsoon said the BMA had cooperated with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) over the past three weeks to install additional lighting in some locations to ensure that there is sufficient illumination of the procession. The BMA has also carried out improvement work along the seven-kilometer route in preparation for this auspicious event.

The BMA has almost completed the landscaping and other key tasks, including repairing roads, maintaining lighting and the water drainage system, marking roads and repainting traffic signs, trimming trees, and renovating 12 ancient sites along the route. Ratchadamnoen Nok and Ratchadamnoen Klang roads have been decorated with flags and commemorative arches. Flowers, such as marigolds and orchids, have been installed on Phan Fa Lilat and Makkhawan Rangsan bridges and the Democracy Monument. The BMA has prepared mobile toilets and lodging units for the many people who will observe the coronation procession next month.