Pita’s assets dropped to 85 million baht at end of MP term, compared with 2019 amount

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has disclosed the assets of 40 former members of parliament, with Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat being among them. Pita’s assets were found to have dropped by 41 million baht from 2019 to 85 million baht at the end of his term as MP in the parliament that was dissolved in March.

According to the NACC, Pita had 85 million baht of assets, which were mostly rights and concessions. The assets were also made up of insurance and benefits worth 19 million baht, a plot of land in Pranburi district of Prachuap Khiri Khan worth 18 million baht, buildings and structures, and 15 million baht lent out to Pita’s brother Phasin Limjaroenrat.







Other assets included 12 million baht’s worth of equipment and accessories such as mobile phones, shirts, shoes, watches, and Buddha amulets.

Pita’s liabilities amounted to 20.74 million baht. These comprised 19.93 million baht of money owed under bank loans and 807,414 baht of credit card debt from 5 credit card accounts.



Pita also reported his holding of shares in ITV Plc. as part of his “investments” list despite the shares having already been transferred away. 42,000 shares worth 44,100 baht were reported, with a note clarifying that the shares were held in Pita’s capacity as the individual in charge of managing inheritance from his late father in accordance with a court order.







At the start of his MP term in 2019, Pita and his spouse reported a combined 137.78 million baht of assets. Back then, assets belonging only to Pita amounted to 126 million baht. Compared with the most recent disclosure, with Pita no longer in marriage, his assets have dropped by 41.35 million baht. (NNT)

















