Pita campaigns for voters in Rayong’s by-election

The Rayong’s Constituency3 has opened for the registration of candidates in the by-election scheduled for September 10 as Move Forward Party leader is confident his party will secure the seat.

As the registration for election candidates began at the community hall in Kaeng district, Mr. Pongsatorn Sornphetnarin from the Move Forward party was a sole applicant, so he got the number 1 without a draw for candidate numbers.







The party’s leader was present to boost the candidate’ spirits. Many supporters came to welcome him.

Mr. Pita expressed strong confidence that the MFP candidate would receive voters’ trust. He emphasized that in the May 14 election, the people of Rayong voted for the MFP as their top choice. This by-election takes place during a time when the government formation has not been finalized. He invited everyone to exercise their voting rights to make a resounding impact.







After the candidate registration, Mr. Pita along with Mr. Phongsatorn, paraded in a procession from the community hall to the local market to rally for immediate support from eligible voters.

For the Rayong District 3 constituency by-election, candidate registration will continue until August 19. Reports suggest that candidates from the Democrat party and the Palang Pracharath Party are expected to compete in the election. Since this is a by-election, there will be no advance voting, voting outside the constituency, or voting by overseas citizens. (TNA)





















