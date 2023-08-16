EC’s inquiry committee proposes to dismiss shareholding case against MFP leader Pita

The Election Commission’s inquiry committee has proposed to dismiss the petition against Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat on the media shareholding case.

The election law complaint against Pita alleges that Pita ran for the office with awareness that he was ineligible as the election law prohibits politicians from holding the media shares.







In the latest development, EC chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong revealed the inquiry committee recommended the dismissal of the petition, based on the fact that there was no clear evidence on ITV’s operational activities or earnings during the registration for list-MP candidacy from April 4-7.

The panel wrapped up the investigation and forwarded the case to the sub-committee on jurisdiction to make the decision and to submit the case to the EC.

It is anticipated that the sub-committee on jurisdiction will conduct additional inquiries in this matter, giving Mr. Pita an opportunity to refute the allegations.







Mr. Pita earlier said he inherited shares from his late father and the shares were listed under his name as he was an executor of his father’s estate. The EC’s jurisdiction committee may also wait for the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the same case over Mr. Pita’s qualifications regarding his ownership of iTV shares before making the final decision. (TNA)

















