Phumtham affirms Senate election investigation is a legal process, not politically motivated

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai reaffirmed that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is acting within its legal mandate by designating the 2024 Senate election collusion case as a special case. He emphasized that this decision reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and due process, not political interference.

Phumtham stated that the case, which involves allegations of conspiracy, money laundering, and organized crime, falls under the jurisdiction of DSI according to Section 21(1) of the Special Case Investigation Act. The decision was made based on a complaint filed by affected parties, highlighting concerns over the integrity of the Senate election process. He assured that the investigation would be conducted thoroughly and fairly to uphold confidence in the legislative system.







Rejecting claims of political bias, Phumtham stressed that the DSI’s role does not overlap with the Election Commission (EC) but rather complements it by addressing potential criminal violations that could undermine public trust in the Senate. He underscored that this scrutiny is necessary given the Senate’s critical role in legislative oversight and approving appointments to independent commissions, such as the Election Commission (EC), the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), and the State Audit Commission (SAC).

While affirming the presumption of innocence for the accused, Phumtham maintained that legal scrutiny is essential to safeguarding democracy. He reiterated that the government fully supports impartial investigations to ensure the Senate election process is lawful, transparent, and free from undue influence, reinforcing the constitutional principles and rule of law. (NNT)























