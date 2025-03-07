Ministry of Industry targets firms dumping waste illegally in Chonburi, Chachoengsao

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Industry is taking decisive action against companies involved in the illegal disposal of industrial waste, targeting a network of offenders in Chonburi and Chachoengsao.

Minister of Industry Akanat Promphan has ordered a full-scale investigation into illegal waste dumping operations. Authorities have traced violations to Huge Transport Co. Ltd., a transport firm in Chonburi, which was previously caught dumping hazardous waste in Ban Bueng District, Chonburi. The investigation has expanded to identify three waste-generating companies that hired the firm for illegal disposal.







The companies under investigation include Suntory Beverage & Food Trading (Thailand) Co., Ltd., which illegally dumped 720 tons of waste over 72 incidents in Ban Bueng; HANDIJACK EQUIPMENT Co., Ltd., which disposed of 105 tons over 18 incidents in Nong I Run Subdistrict, Chonburi; and Environmental Energy Technology Co., Ltd., which dumped 150 tons over 16 incidents in the same area. Regulatory agencies have ordered operational suspensions, environmental remediation, and legal proceedings against all involved.



The Ministry of Industry, in coordination with law enforcement and environmental authorities, continues to expand its investigation into other potential violators.

The government is urging the public to report any suspected industrial misconduct through “Traffy Fondue” on the LINE messaging platform, ensuring swift action against environmental crimes. (NNT)























