4 Thai nationals injured in South Korean fighter jet bombing accident

BANGKOK, Thailand – A joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States turned disastrous when two South Korean fighter jets mistakenly released a barrage of MK-82 bombs over a civilian area in Pocheon City.

The unexpected bombardment resulted in fifteen injuries including four Thai nationals. The incident, a first since the Korean War armistice, shook the local community and prompted immediate action from both Thai and South Korean authorities.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul confirmed the injuries, detailing that one Thai citizen suffered hand and leg wounds, necessitating surgery scheduled for the following day (March 7). The remaining three Thai nationals sustained minor injuries and were released back to their accommodations.







South Korean authorities swiftly pledged to cover all medical expenses for the affected people.

The South Korean Air Force issued a public apology, expressing deep regret for the mishap and promising comprehensive measures to compensate all those affected.

The Thai Embassy has maintained close contact with the injured, ensuring their well-being and pledging ongoing support. (TNA)























