Phuket welcomes vaccinated foreigners under 7-day hotel quarantine

Phuket will be the first destination in Thailand to reopen to vaccinated foreign visitors without quarantine requirements from July 1.



Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA), chaired by Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, on Friday (26 March, 2021) approved in principle the plan to reopen the country in stages with Phuket being the pilot destination.







From 1 April, 2021, foreign travelers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to visit Phuket under a 0+7 quarantine in a sealed area. Meaning, they must remain in their hotel accommodation for the first seven days and will then be allowed to engage in leisure tourism activities in specified areas.







From 1 July, 2021, vaccinated foreign travelers will be allowed to visit Phuket without quarantine.

However, all foreign tourists who want to enter Phuket during the above mentioned two stages will be required to present proof that they have received two doses of the vaccine that is recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Other essential documents include a medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected, using RT-PCR method, issued no longer than 72 hours before departure; a Certificate of Entry (COE) issued by the Embassy; valid visa or re-entry permit; health insurance policy.

Upon arrival at the Phuket International Airport, tourists will be required to undergo a COVID-19 screening, including PCR tests, and download the specified track and trace application to ensure that they only visit the designated areas.

Mr. Yuthasak said the CESA may consider testing the reopening plan, under a 0+7 quarantine in specified areas model, in some other destinations, including Krabi, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai.







“Phuket will be the pilot destination that will lift quarantine requirements from July 1 onwards while other destinations will still require a seven-day quarantine. Starting from the fourth quarter of this year, quarantine is expected to be lifted entirely in all area.”

However, the plan to reopen Phuket to vaccinated foreign tourists in stages is pending the official announcement. Travelers are recommended to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate in their home country for more details.







