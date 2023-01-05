Phuket visitors face inadequate flights and expensive air tickets

Local tourism-related operators said they were not concerned about the expected arrivals of Chinese visitors but they urged authorities to arrange for adequate flights and guarantee safety.

Somyot Pathan, president of the Phuket Old Town Tourism Community, said operators erected Chinese signs and would have Chinese-speaking staff welcome Chinese tourists.







The tourism community asked business operators to wear face masks although the use of face masks was not mandatory there, he said.

Mr Somyot said that Phuket had the problems of inadequate flights and expensive air tickets and relevant organizations had to quickly solve them.







There were also labor shortages in the service sector of Phuket and technology should be applied to boost tourists’ safety, he said. (TNA)























