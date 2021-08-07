Phuket unemployed confesses to the brutal murder of Swiss tourist at waterfall

A local man, Teerawat Thothip, 27, of Thalang district in Phuket confessed to the crime of murdering the 57-year-old Swiss national at Ton Ao Yon waterfall in tambon Wichit of Muang district.

The body of Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, the deputy protocol chief of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland, was found on Thursday in a face-down position and was covered with a black sheet and a big rock on the head.







An interrogation led to the confession of the unemployed man also known locally as ‘Bang Lee’ who said he saw the female tourist when he went to the waterfall to collect wild orchids and became aroused and approached the woman, but he was denied of such intention. Teerawat said the tourist resisted his attempt and so he forcefully pressed her head into the water until she ran out of air and died, then he fled the scene.





























