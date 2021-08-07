Over 35,000 expats in Thailand registered for vaccination via expatvac website

According to Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of Tuesday, 35,455 expatriates across the country had registered with expatvac.consular.go.th for vaccination. 7,793 are over 60, while 2,500 have underlying health conditions and 143 are pregnant.







The registration site for COVID-19 vaccinations was launched for foreign residents in all provinces. The applicants will be informed of the date and location for their first dose of vaccination in due course.



Thai students in Bangkok planning to study abroad this year can register for vaccination at https://form.jotform.com/Bangrak_VH/BangrakVHcenter, while those in the provinces can register at http://qr.w69b.com/g/m2TKAo9GM. The students must submit a student visa and proof of enrolment in an educational institute abroad. (NNT)
























