Phuket tourism sector needs finalized details before island reopening

Tourism-related operators on the resort province of Phuket ask the government for details about its country-reopening plan that was set to start there within only about 20 days, on July 1.

Chamnan Srisawat, chairman of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said tourism-related operators in Phuket prepared themselves for the plan to reopen the province on July 1 under the Phuket Sandbox model but the government had not made an official announcement on details concerning the country-reopening model that would start in Phuket.







According to him, the operators told the council and the Tourism Authority of Thailand that they have prepared fully for the Phuket reopening. The preparation covers services, marketing campaigns for tour packages with foreign tourists and COVID-19 vaccination among local residents and staff.





Pending details on the government’s reopening policy, the tourism sector cannot answer potential customers’ questions as to which COVID-19 vaccines Thailand accepts, whether children younger than 18 years old who have not been inoculated can visit the country, which countries Thailand will welcome arrivals from and whether visitors will be quarantined.

Details of the questions have not been announced officially and thus tourists doubt whether the details have been finalized. (TNA)



















