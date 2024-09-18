Phuket Navy rescues 130 tourists stranded on Koh Racha Yai due to strong waves

PHUKET, Thailand – A Phuket Navy vessel has rescued 130 tourists, including Chinese and Middle Eastern nationals, stranded on Koh Racha Yai and is transporting them back to Phuket, Sep 18.

Naval Ship 111 of the Third Naval Area Command has come to the aid of these tourists who were unable to return to the mainland due to strong waves of 3-4 meters.

Captain Pichet Songtan, Director of Information at the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center stated that all tourists are expected to arrive back on Phuket around 4 PM today and will then continue their journey back to their home countries. (TNA)





































