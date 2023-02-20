New measures to manage traveler surge at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Airports of Thailand (AoT) has announced new measures to address an increase in passenger arrivals at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

AoT disclosed that it has implemented measures to reduce delays at baggage claim areas and passenger service times as the number of complaints has been increasing over the past month.







To meet surging passenger numbers, the airport’s ground handling operators, THAI Ground (TG) and Bangkok Flight Services (BFS), are recruiting personnel and purchasing additional equipment as a temporary stopgap measure.

Authorities are also addressing airport taxi shortages by registering 3,909 cabs for service in the area, with plans to increase this number to 4,500.







AoT has meanwhile proposed a temporarily extended period for carriers to provide self-service services, as well as the installation of more automatic passport checkpoints and pre-immigration kiosks. Additionally, it will expand the new priority zone and VOA checking area at its Satellite 1 building, which is scheduled to open in September.







The international airport also plans to convert the space between the passenger terminal and Concourse D into a receiving hall for arriving passengers and those with visas on arrival (VOAs). They expect to accommodate 2,000 inbound travelers and 400 people with VOAs every hour.

AOT assures that the second phase of the airport's long-term solution to congestion concerns is now being drafted, with construction slated to begin by the end of this year. (NNT)






















