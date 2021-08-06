Phuket heightens security for tourists following brutal murder of Swiss woman

Thailand’s Prime Minister has expressed condolences to the family of a Swiss tourist found dead in Phuket.

The victim, Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, 57, a member of the Swiss diplomatic service, was reportedly visiting Phuket on holiday during the Phuket Sandbox campaign, Thailand’s pilot reopening campaign for vaccinated tourists.







The prime minister has urged all government agencies to increase their security protection for Sandbox campaign tourists, ordering the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to coordinate with related agencies to enhance security and health protection.

The Governor of Phuket has vowed to expedite the autopsy process and arrest the culprit as quickly as possible, while working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Swiss Embassy. (NNT)

























