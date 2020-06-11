‘Phuket Great Time’ project launched to welcome back tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, in cooperation with the public and private sector partners, has launched a new ‘Phuket Great Time’ project to welcome back tourism as Thailand recorded zero local cases over the last two weeks.







Mrs. Napasorn Kakai, Director of the TAT Phuket Office, said the “Phuket Great Time project” has been initiated to help the local tourism operators to promote their tourism products and services via the www.phuketgreatime.com website.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The website, which will be activated on 15 June, will be a marketplace for special deals and packages launched by local tourism operators to entice interest among target markets, especially during the Green Season.





Currently, over 80 accommodation establishments, travel companies, restaurants and tourism-related businesses have registered their products and services with the website.

Apart from special deals and packages, tourists will be offered cash vouchers, discounts, gift vouchers and souvenirs when they book tourism activities via the website during 15 June–30 September, 2020.

Mrs. Napasorn said the “Phuket Great Time” will offer products and services only from legally registered tourism businesses, and the listing will be free of charge.

Arguably Thailand’s most famous beach destination, Phuket is almost synonymous with a holiday in the ‘Land of Smiles’. Boasting some of the most beautiful beaches in Southeast Asia, extensive accommodation ranges from budget to ultra-luxury plus plenty of fun activities and sightseeing opportunities.







Phuket also continues to expand its appeal as it shifts upmarket. It has also quickly established itself as one of the superyacht hubs of Southeast Asia, a tropical playground for various groups of quality tourists who enjoy all the finer things in life that the island has to offer.

Along with its tropical appeal, Phuket beckons to travellers wanting to experience its world-famous cuisine. Phuket was listed by UNESCO as a Creative City of Gastronomy in 2015 and was included in the Michelin Guide Bangkok, Phuket and Phang Nga 2019.

For more information, please contact:

TAT Phuket Office

191 Thalang Road, TambonThaladyai,

AmphoeMueang, Phuket 83000

Tel. +66 (0) 7621 1036; +66 (0) 7621 2213

Fax. +66 (0) 7621 3582

E-mail Address: [email protected]

LINE Official Account: @TATPhuket











