Millions of Thais vote in snap election and constitutional referendum amid political crossroads

BANGKOK, Thailand – Millions of Thais began heading to polling stations across the country at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday for a high-stakes snap election and a landmark constitutional referendum.

The vote follows the December 2025 dissolution of parliament by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, marking a critical turning point for Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy after a year of political turbulence and shifting alliances.







The electoral contest has evolved into a fierce three-way battle between established conservative forces and a resilient progressive movement. The reformist People’s Party—the successor to the dissolved Move Forward Party—is currently leading among urban and youth voters with a broad platform that includes military reform.

They face stiff competition from the incumbent Bhumjaithai Party, which has capitalized on nationalist sentiment amid recent border disputes, and the populist Pheu Thai Party, which is fighting to reclaim its dominance following a series of legal setbacks for its leadership.



Adding to the day’s significance is a concurrent referendum asking voters to decide whether to trigger the process of drafting a new constitution, a move aimed at replacing the current charter enacted under military rule in 2017.

This vote is seen by international observers as a definitive public verdict on Thailand’s desire to move past the legacy of the 2014 coup. Unlike previous elections, the junta-appointed Senate no longer holds the power to select the Prime Minister, placing the decision-making power directly into the hands of the 500 newly elected members of the House of Representatives.





The outcome of the vote will be crucial for Thailand’s regional standing as it navigates high household debt and the complexities of US-China geopolitical rivalries. With polls closing at 5:00 p.m. (1000 GMT), unofficial results expected by late evening will likely dictate the country’s economic and democratic trajectory for years to come. (TNA)



































