Phuket expects higher foreign tourist numbers from increasing international flights

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects the four-day long weekend that began on Friday (13 May) to generate around 1.8 billion baht in tourism revenue for Phuket province.

TAT Phuket Office Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri said the TAT expects hotel occupancy on the provincial island to increase to around 60%, or about 60,000 hotel rooms, over the four-day holiday. Friday was the day of the Royal Ploughing Ceremony and Monday will serve as the substitute holiday for Visakha Bucha Day, which falls on Sunday (15 May).



According to the Phuket office director, the province currently receives a daily average of 100 inbound flights and 15,000 arrivals, with an average of 4,000 passengers arriving at its airport via 27 international flights per day. She projects that these arrivals will generate around 1.83 billion baht in tourism revenue during this long weekend.

The TAT also expects higher tourist numbers now that the government has lifted many pandemic-related restrictions, thereby helping to revitalize local businesses. The southern tourism industry in particular has been severely impacted by the global pandemic over the last two years. (NNT)





































