Phuket doctor vows to appeal after court acquits Swiss man in assault case

PHUKET, Thailand – The case of a Swiss man accused of assaulting Dr. Tharndao “Pai” Jandam, also known as “Doctor Pai,” is far from over. Despite the Phuket Provincial Court dismissing the charges and giving the defendant the benefit of the doubt on September 3, Dr. Pai has announced her intent to appeal, stating she will fight until justice is served.

Dr. Tharndao Jandam expressed her disappointment with the court’s decision but vowed to continue her legal battle. She told the media, “I apologize to all the Thai people who may feel let down by this verdict. I share the same feelings of sadness and disappointment. I stand by the facts of the case and want to clarify that I have never accepted any money from anyone. I am ready to take this case to the appeals court to continue fighting for justice.”







































Dr. Pai also expressed her gratitude to her supporters, saying, “Thank you to the people of Phuket and all Thais who have shown concern and support, as well as to the Thai justice system. This case has highlighted the nature of justice in our country.”

Dr. Pai’s father, Kasem Jandam, confirmed that after discussing the verdict with family and legal counsel, they have decided to appeal the case. He expressed hope that the local Phuket community and the people of Thailand would continue to support their quest for justice, affirming the family’s determination to pursue the case to its conclusion.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/thailandnews/phuket-court-acquits-swiss-man-in-doctor-pai-assault-case-on-steps-of-luxury-villa-at-yamu-beach-470903







































