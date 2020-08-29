Phuket designated as pilot province to welcome foreign tourists starting October 1

The government has designated Phuket as a pilot province for the welcoming of foreign tourists again, to help stimulate the country’s economy, after the COVID-19 situation subsides. Starting on October 1st this year, all tourists entering Thailand and Phuket will be required to follow health and safety protocols.

With the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) having eased the entry restrictions for travelers from 11 countries, the Vice Governor of Phuket, Pichet Panapong, said the island is now making preparations and having discussions with related sectors about rolling out all the precautionary measures.

Travelers arriving from abroad, who want to enter Phuket, must carry a permit issued by a Thai embassy, a health certificate stating that there is no risk of COVID-19, issued within 72 hours of travel to the kingdom, and health insurance issued by the country of origin.

Once foreign visitors arrive in Phuket, they have to undergo a 14-day quarantine in one of the designated hotels before they can visit other places. The province will test the operations of hotels, medical teams and security officers, to make sure that they can perform their duties effectively and in accordance with the CCSA’s protocols.







The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, said the “Phuket Model” is tourism in the new normal, which allows foreign travelers to visit limited parts of Thailand. Initially, they will be able to visit beaches within a one-kilometre radius. After completing the 14-day quarantine, they will have to take another COVID-19 test. If the results are negative, they can visit other locations in the province.

If they want to visit other provinces in Thailand, they are required to be quarantined for seven more days, or 21 days in total. They are required to undergo a virus test again before they can travel to other provinces.(NNT)











